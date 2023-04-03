Waco native Keith Kimble officiates second National Championship Game

Kimble has been on the officiating crew for each Final Four since 2018.

HOUSTON — For the second time in three seasons, the National Championship Game featured a Waco presence.

Keith Kimble, a Waco native and graduate of both Waco High Schools and McLennan Community College, was an official on Monday's National Championship Game.

Kimble is a longtime Division I Men's College Basketball official, calling in the Big 12 among other conferences.

Kimble officiated the National Championship game in 2021 between Baylor and Gonzaga.

When the NCAA announced its Men's Final Four officials, it listed Kimble as an Arlington, Texas resident.

Kimble made his first Final Four in 2018, played in San Antonio, where he was an alternate. He has been on the floor in two semifinals and two championship games in the Final Fours since then.

Ken Pomeroy's computer metric KenPom lists Kimble as the top-rated official in Div. I men's basketball in the 2022-23 season. Monday's title bout is his 104th game this season.