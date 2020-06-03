WACO, Texas — We all have seen the jump shot in a basketball game, but do you know the history behind it?

Ty Nathan Clark is helping teach people as a producer on a new movie called, "Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story." Clark has worked on the project for five years.

"It's definitely been a labor of love and a big passion project and it tells the story of the man Kenny Sailors who developed and created the jump shot," Clark said.

Some big names like Steph Curry (who also is the executive producer), Kevin Durant, Clark Kellogg, Bobby Knight, Nancy Lieberman, and Dirk Nowitzki are featured in the film.

"The character of our film was such an incredible inspiration that they just jumped at the chance to be a part of this story," Clark said.

The movie will be a one day only premiere on April 2 in theaters all over the country, including in Waco.

