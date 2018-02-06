Texas pitcher Chase Shugart threw a heck of a game against Texas Southern. He also helped turn a barehanded double play that ended up on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays Friday night.

WATCH: Texas Longhorns pitcher turns SportsCenter Top 10 barehanded double play

With a runner on first base, Texas Southern hit a chopper right back at the pitcher's mound and Shugart snagged the ball with his barehand to turn a 1-6-3 double play. Texas ended the top of the sixth inning with a ground out.

The play landed Shugart and the Longhorns at the No. 9 spot on Friday's Top 10 plays on SportsCenter.

Texas won the game against Texas Southern 10-0, which bought them a matchup with arch rival Texas A&M after the Aggies defeated Indiana 10-3.

© 2018 KVUE