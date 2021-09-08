Week 1 Game of the Week: Bosqueville vs. Clifton

The 6 News sports crew is heading to Bosque County to open the 2021 Texas High School Football season.

CLIFTON, Texas — The 2021 Texas High School Football regular season has finally arrived, meaning the return of the 6 News Friday Night Lights Game of the Week 1.

For its season debut, the 6 News sports crew is heading to Cub Stadium in Clifton where the Cubs host Bosqueville to open the year.

The Cubs enter 2021 hungry after falling in a win-and-in Week 11 game at Lexington last year, missing the playoffs for the first time in Chuck Caniford's time with the Cubs. Now, as he enters year eight at Clifton, Caniford's squad is hungry to get back to what the players call their standard.

Bosqueville enters the season needed to fill a couple holes in the lineup after graduating a solid senior class, which helped guide the Bulldogs to the 2A Div. I Region II final in 2020. Clint Zander is entering his 14th year as the head coach of the Bulldogs and looks to get his team back there this season.

Sports director Kurtis Quillin and sports reporter Matt Lively will anchor the season premier of Friday Night Lights beginning during 6 News at 10 on Friday and continuing on the 6 News digital platforms and mobile app.