Week 11 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week: University vs. Belton

It's been a historic season for two Central Texas schools. They face off for a district title Friday.

WACO, Texas — For the first time in more than a decade, the 6 News Game of the Week features the University Trojans.

In the final week of the 2022 regular season, University will host Belton for the District 11-5A Div. II title at Waco ISD Stadium. The historic nature of the game makes it a clear Game of the Week.

University (5-4 overall, 4-1 district) clinched its first playoff spot since 2009 with a 21-16 win against Leander Rouse on Oct. 21st and will win a share of the district championship with a win over Belton on Friday.

The Trojans accomplished this after finishing the 2021 season 0-10 in its first season under Kent Laster.

Belton (7-2, 5-0) is enjoying its own level of magic this season, clinching at least a share of the 11-5A Div. II title with 63-6 win over Chaparral on Friday. It's the Tigers' first district title since 2009 and Belton clinched a Top-2 seed in the playoffs.

The Tigers have won five straight games and have just one loss to a 5A team this season (42-7 to Brehman on Sept. 2nd).

Matt Lively will be live from Waco ISD Stadium with Trojans coach Kent Laster at 6 p.m. before kickoff at 7 p.m.