Week 11 | Game of the Week: Holland vs. Thrall

The 6 Sports crew is headed to Williamson County to cover a crucial game in District 12-2A-Div. 1

THRALL, Texas — In an unusual twist in Central Texas, there aren’t many outright district championship games in Week 11. Nor are there many win-an-in playoff play-in games in the final week of the regular season.

But there is one district with two very interesting games Friday that will be front and center in 6 News’ Friday Night Lights.

We are taking our Game of the Week to Thrall, where the Tigers host the Holland Hornets in the most crucial game in District 12-2A Div. I.

Holland enters the showdown in the driver’s seat to win the district, only having lost to Thorndale in district play.

Brad Talbert’s squad knows it’s going to be on the bracket. As for seeding, this week will determine that.

Thorndale, which has finished its regular season with a Week 11 bye, is the only team locked in to seeding. The Bulldogs have the No. 3-seed, having lost their final two to Thrall and Hearne.

Thrall needs a win to clinch a playoff spot, though. The Tigers have lost to Rosebud-Lott and Hearne, which is what makes this interesting.

If Thrall wins, the Tigers take the fourth and final playoff spot, but jump from the No. 4-seed to the second spot, making Hearne the district champion and dropping Holland to the No. 4-seed.

If Holland wins, Thrall needs a Rosebud-Lott loss at Bruceville-Eddy, a game in which the Cougars are a heavy favorite in the computer projections, to get in to the playoffs because, if R-L wins and Thrall loses, the Cougars and Tigers finish with the same district record but R-L would win the tiebreak, having beat Thrall.

That’s why our second game we will highlight at 6 p.m. Friday is Rosebud-Lott @ Bruceville-Eddy, with Niki Lattarulo live from Eagle Stadium.

For the Cougars to get in to the playoffs, they need to beat Bruceville-Eddy and Thrall needs to lose to Holland.

If the Hornets win, it comes down to whether the Cougars win:

1.Holland

2.Hearne

3.Thorndale

4.Rosebud-Lott (if they beat B-E) OR Thrall (If R-L loses Friday)

No matter how you size it up, District 12-2A Div. 1 has the most interesting playoff race in Central Texas.

Matt Lively will be live from Thrall with Holland coach Brad Talbert at 6 p.m. Friday, and live from Tiger Stadium during Friday Night Lights.