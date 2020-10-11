Week 12 Game of the Week heads to Killeen ISD rivalry

With 1A-4A schools starting the playoffs this week, District 12-6A is just starting to heat up.

KILLEEN, Texas — Before the season, Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Greg Tepper told 6 Sports 2020 could be the year of the Killeen Independent School District school.

As the altered season has played out, that has rung true for Shoemaker and Harker Heights and with three games left in District 12-6A, that showdown is where 6 Sports is taking its Week 12 Game of the Week.

The Grey Wolves enter the game 6-0 overall, 4-0 in district play coming off a 42-30 Thursday-night come-from-behind win against Bryan. Shoemaker has non-district wins against perennial playoff teams San Angelo Central and Kerrville Tivy.

The Wolves came into 2020 with expectations to compete with Temple for the district championship as Toby Foreman, in his fourth year as head coach, has his most talented team since taking the Shoemaker job.

Harker Heights returns to action after its game against Belton last Friday was postponed due to COVID-19 issues. The Knights are 3-3 overall, 1-2 in district play but have played one of the district's toughest schedules to date.

Heights opened with a 2-1 run through non-district against Smithson Valley, Georgetown East View and Boerne-Champion. But, Jerry Edwards' squad came in to a trap game against a vastly improved Bryan squad and fell just short in its comeback.

Then, Heights beat Ellison on a walk-off botched field goal attempt from the Eagles before Temple made a comeback from 20-0 down to win on a Thursday night.

This massive 12-6A clash will have enormous playoff implications, be it seeding or who's in or out. As of Monday, the district standings are:

Shoemaker (6-0, 4-0) Temple (6-1, 4-0) Belton (2-4, 2-1) Bryan (3-2, 2-2) Killeen (2-3, 1-2) Harker Heights (3-3, 1-2) Copperas Cove (1-5, 0-3) Ellison (1-6, 0-4)

Weekend sports anchor Niki Lattarulo will be live with Foreman at Leo Buckley Stadium at 6 p.m. Friday and again with the winning team during Friday Night Lights.

