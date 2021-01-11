x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Week 12 | Game of the Week: Bosqueville vs. Marlin

For our final Game of the Week the 6 sports crew is headed to Robinson for a 2A-Div. 1 bi-district playoff game

WACO, Texas — Our final KCEN Sports Game of the Week will be a 2A Div-1 bi-district playoff game, between Bosqueville and Marlin.

Bosqueville is 6-4 on the season and enters the match-up off of a 42-35 win over Hamilton, as for Marlin they enter 7-3 and off of a 76-0 win over Axtell.

The battle of the Bulldogs will be played Friday at 7 p.m. at Robinson Rocket Field, Matt Lively will be live with Marlin Head Coach Ruben Torres and then we will crown our final GOTW champs during an all new Friday Night Lights. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Joey McGuire has been named Tech head coach