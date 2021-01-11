Week 12 | Game of the Week: Bosqueville vs. Marlin

WACO, Texas — Our final KCEN Sports Game of the Week will be a 2A Div-1 bi-district playoff game, between Bosqueville and Marlin.
Bosqueville is 6-4 on the season and enters the match-up off of a 42-35 win over Hamilton, as for Marlin they enter 7-3 and off of a 76-0 win over Axtell.
The battle of the Bulldogs will be played Friday at 7 p.m. at Robinson Rocket Field, Matt Lively will be live with Marlin Head Coach Ruben Torres and then we will crown our final GOTW champs during an all new Friday Night Lights.