Week 12 | Game of the Week: Bosqueville vs. Marlin

For our final Game of the Week the 6 sports crew is headed to Robinson for a 2A-Div. 1 bi-district playoff game

WACO, Texas — Our final KCEN Sports Game of the Week will be a 2A Div-1 bi-district playoff game, between Bosqueville and Marlin.

Bosqueville is 6-4 on the season and enters the match-up off of a 42-35 win over Hamilton, as for Marlin they enter 7-3 and off of a 76-0 win over Axtell.