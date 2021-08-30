Week 2 Game of the Week: China Spring vs. Lorena

The 6 Sports Crew is heading to China Spring for the second week of Friday Night Lights

CHINA SPRING, Texas — The KCEN Sports Team is heading to McLennan County to feature China Spring and Lorena in its Week 2 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football has China Spring as a 12 point favorite over Lorena, after beating Addison Trinity Christian 49-15 in Week 1. The Leopards fell to 0-1 on the season after a 27-20 loss to Franklin.

Both teams are projected to win out their districts, and both are ranked in the top 10 in their divisions in the state.