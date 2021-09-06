Week 3 Game of the Week: Academy at Groesbeck

GROESBECK, Texas — The KCEN Sports Team is heading to Limestone County to feature Groesbeck and Academy in its Week 3 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football has Groesbeck as a five point favorite over Academy, after beating Rice 69-10 in week two. Both teams are undefeated coming into the match-up 2-0, Academy beat Clifton 35-7 on Friday.
Matt Lively will have a live report from Groesbeck with Goats head coach Jerry Bomar at 6:20 p.m., and will present the winning trophy to the Game of the Week champion on an all new Friday Night Lights beginning at 10:10 p.m.