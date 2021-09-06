Week 3 Game of the Week: Academy at Groesbeck

The 6 Sports squad is heading to Groesbeck for the week 3 Game of the Week, the Goats will host Academy

GROESBECK, Texas — The KCEN Sports Team is heading to Limestone County to feature Groesbeck and Academy in its Week 3 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football has Groesbeck as a five point favorite over Academy, after beating Rice 69-10 in week two. Both teams are undefeated coming into the match-up 2-0, Academy beat Clifton 35-7 on Friday.