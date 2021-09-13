Week 4 Game of the Week: West at Rogers

ROGERS, Texas — The KCEN Sports Team will stay in Bell County to feature Rogers and West in its Week 4 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football has West as an 18 point favorite over Rogers, after beating Orange Grove 47-30 in Week 3. The Trojans are undefeated coming into the match-up 3-0, Rogers is 2-1 coming off a win over Whitney, 48-33.
Niki Lattarulo will have a live report from Rogers with Eagles head coach Charlie Roten at 6:20 p.m., and will present the winning trophy to the Game of the Week champion on an all new Friday Night Lights beginning at 10:10 p.m.