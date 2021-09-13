Week 4 Game of the Week: West at Rogers

The 6 Sports squad is heading to Rogers for the week 4 Game of the Week, the Eagles will host West

ROGERS, Texas — The KCEN Sports Team will stay in Bell County to feature Rogers and West in its Week 4 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football has West as an 18 point favorite over Rogers, after beating Orange Grove 47-30 in Week 3. The Trojans are undefeated coming into the match-up 3-0, Rogers is 2-1 coming off a win over Whitney, 48-33.