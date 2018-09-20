Week 4 high school football schedule changes:

Alvarado at China Spring - 6 p.m. on Friday, September 21

Bartlett at Central Texas Christian - 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 21

Tolar at Goldthwaite (game was originally scheduled to be played at Tolar) - 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 20

Jarrell at Rosebud-Lott - 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 20

Bryson at Abbott - 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 20

Union Hill at Aquilla - 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 20

