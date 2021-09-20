Week 5 | Game of the Week: Lorena at Academy

The 6 Sports squad is heading to Academy for the week 5 Game of the Week, the Bees will host Lorena

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — The KCEN Sports Team will stay in Bell County to feature Academy and Lorena in its Week 5 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football has Lorena as a 13 point favorite over Academy after beating Madisonville 49-16 last Friday to improve to 2-2 on the season. The Bees are undefeated this season and come into the matchup off of a 30-28 win on the road at Lago Vista.