Week 5 | Game of the Week: Lorena at Academy

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — The KCEN Sports Team will stay in Bell County to feature Academy and Lorena in its Week 5 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football has Lorena as a 13 point favorite over Academy after beating Madisonville 49-16 last Friday to improve to 2-2 on the season. The Bees are undefeated this season and come into the matchup off of a 30-28 win on the road at Lago Vista.
Niki Lattarulo will have a live report from John Glover Stadium with Academy Head Coach Charlie Chris Lancaster at 6:20 p.m., and will present the winning trophy to the Game of the Week champion on an all new Friday Night Lights beginning at 10:10 p.m.