Week 6 Game of the Week: Harker Heights vs. Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The 6 Sports team will stay in Bell County to feature Temple and Harker Heights in its Week 6 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football has Harker Heights as a 14-point favorite over Temple after beating Ellison 49-8 last Thursday to improve to 4-0 on the season for the first time in program history.
The Temple Wildcats are 2-2 this season and come into the matchup off of a 49-7 win on the road at Bryan.
Niki Lattarulo will have a live report from Wildcat Stadium on Friday with Temple Head Coach Scott Stewart at 6:20 p.m., and will present the winning trophy to the Game of the Week champion on an all new Friday Night Lights beginning at 10:10 p.m. on 6 News.