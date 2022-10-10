Week 8 Game of the Week heads to south Killeen

In a fascinating District 4-5A Div. I showdown, the 6 Sports Game of the Week is headed to the new Searles Stadium for the first time.

KILLEEN, Texas — For the first time in Searles Stadium's short history, the 6 News Game of the Week will be played inside Killeen ISD's new stadium.

For the eighth Game of the Week in the 2022 season, 6 Sports is headed to south Killeen where the Ellison Eagles will face the Killeen High Kangaroos in a pivotal District 4-5A Div. I showdown.

The Eagles come in to the matchup 3-3 overall, 2-2 in district play and riding a two-game win streak after beating Waco High and, most recently, Cleburne in their second season under Danny Servance.

The Roos enter the game with an identical record, both overall and in district play during their first season with former Temple offensive coordinator Josh Sadler as head coach, but on a two-game losing streak with losses to first-place Midlothian and Lake Belton in the past two weeks.

Put aside that these are Killeen's first two high schools, and the most interesting part is what this game means to the district's playoff picture. Entering Week 8, the standings in District 4-5A Div. I are below:

Midlothian (7-0 overall, 5-0 district) Lake Belton (6-1, 4-1) Red Oak (5-1, 3-1) Granbury (4-2, 2-2) Killeen (3-3, 2-2) Ellison (3-3, 2-2) Shoemaker (4-2, 2-2) Cleburne (0-7, 0-5) Waco High (1-6, 0-5)

With four teams knotted at 2-2 (Shoemaker, Granbury, Ellison and Killeen), the middle of the standings could clear up a lot this week. Shoemaker has already played the teams from 1st-3rd place, Granbury is at Lake Belton and Killeen meets Ellison on Friday.

The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. Nicole Shearin will be LIVE from Searles Stadium with Kangaroo coach Josh Sadler during 6 News at 6.