The Trojans eye their third win of the season.

WEST, Texas — After a season opening loss to state-ranked Lexington, West has reeled off two consecutive wins including a 59-7 victory over Western Hills last Friday night.

Trey Janek led the Trojans with 180 yards rushing as West improved to 2-1 on the young season. Rogers comes in with a record of 1-2 after a 47-12 win over Whitney.