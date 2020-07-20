What a UIL delay would mean for high schools

While the state awaits an announcement on the UIL's fall plan, 6 News looked in to what a delay would mean for high schools.

ROCKDALE, Texas — After a lot of smoke that it would make an announcement, the University Interscholastic League announced it would hold off on announcing its fall sports plan Monday, opting instead to delay any announcement until later this week.

The league is expected to announce some sort of delay to its schedule but the impact of that delay is anyone's guess at this point.

"I just think there's no way to know what it's going to take or how it's going to affect schools, even today," Rockdale head football coach and athletic director Jacob Campsey said. "I think that answer could be different a week from today."

As THSCA coaching school ends Day 2, there are still so many more questions than answers about fall sports. As would be the case, rumors and speculation are rampant across the state as to what the UIL will do.

It's been suggested the UIL will simply slide the season, mirror TAPPS' announcement, even start small schools (1A-4A) on time while delaying large schools (5A-6A).

"My preference would just be that the UIL allow everything they could possibly allow that's safe," Campsey said. "And I don't know if that means pushing the envelope a little bit or not. Those are tough calls that no one wants to make no one ever wants to make."

For now, though, the state sits and waits for the announcement to see what fall sports will look like as a pandemic rages on.