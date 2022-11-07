Here's what to expect on Day 1 of Big 12 Media Days

Big 12 Media Days get going Wednesday in Arlington and it's a day that will start off with a heavy-hitting press conference.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's the unofficial start to the college football season and, in 2022, the Big 12 is first up.

Big 12 Conference Media Days start Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

It'll mark the first media days for new Big 12 coaches Sonny Dykes and Brent Venables, as well as the first for new commissioner Brett Yormark.

The conference will introduce its new commissioner in an 8:30 a.m. press conference Wednesday, alongside Baylor president Linda Livingstone who chaired the conference's committee which hired him.

Baylor's Dave Aranda will be the first coach at the podium, scheduled for 10:35 a.m.

The other schools set to go on Wednesday are Kansas, West Virginia, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.