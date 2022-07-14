Understanding why the Big 12 opted for Yormark as commissioner

In an ever-changing college sports lanscape, the Big 12 will hand its reins to Brett Yormark in August.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Only recently did it begin to make sense for a college athletic conference to turn someone other than a university president or athletic director as its commissioner.

So, when the Big 12 Conference needed to replace the outgoing Bob Bowlsby in that role, it turned to Brett Yormark.

Yormark heads to college sports for the first time from his role as COO of agency ROC Nation.

"Although there will be challenges ahead, Bob has left me an incredible foundation to build on," Yormark told reporters at Big 12 Media Days.

His non-traditional background for someone entering that type of role comes at a time where college athletics is anything but traditional.

"What's happening in college athletics is changing so dramatically," Baylor President Linda Livingstone said. "What you do around sponsorships, media, name, image and likeness is becoming so important that having a commissioner with the skillset that is tied to entertainment, tied to media, tied to sponsorships could potentially be a real advantage."

With conference realignment constantly evolving, Yormark is tasked with whether to expand the Big 12 once again.

And, if it does expand, he'll play a major role in choosing the new schools.

"I think it's fair to say I've received a lot of phone calls, a lot of interest," Yormark said.

With experience in corporate sponsorships and, most recently, in a sports agency, Yormark has experience in media rights and in endorsements.

It's a skillset the Big 12 Conference members are leaning on in a world filled NIL headaches.

"I think given my background, having spent so much time in the commercial space, I'm very well-suited for NIL in whatever form it takes on a go-forward basis," he said.