Win or go home | 6 Sports Game of the Week heads to playoff play-in game

In the final night of the 2020 Texas High School Football regular season, Academy and Troy will meet with their seasons on the line.

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — The playoffs will start a week early at John Glover Stadium in Little River-Academy.

The Academy Bumblebees will host the Troy Trojans in a District 11-3A Div. I playoff play-in game.

The winner will play again in Week 12. The loser will hang up pads on Saturday. That is where 6 News will head for its Game of the Week in Week 11.

The Trojans enter the game 5-4 overall, 3-2 in the district after a 46-38 loss to Rockdale. Troy started the year No. 9 in 3A Div. I after returning Sam Houston State commit running back Zach Hrbacek from the Trojans' first Regional Finalist team in 2019.

The offensive coordinator for that Trojan squad will be on the other sideline this time. Chris Lancaster is in his first season as Academy's head coach after six seasons at Troy and has the Bumblebees 6-3 overall, 2-3 in the district.

This game features interesting trends. For one, Academy's two district wins have both come at John Glover Stadium. The three losses were the Bees' three road games.

The Trojans' other district loss was a 58-57 shootout at McGregor in their second game of district play, Troy's lone loss this season in a true road game.

