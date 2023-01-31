Winter weather disrupts Central Texas high school basketball

Many games that were slated for Tuesday have been pushed to later in the week

WACO, Texas — Winter weather and icy road conditions have disrupted what was going to be a jam-packed Tuesday night in Central Texas high school basketball.

Schools from all over the area were forced to push back games to later in the week after many school districts cancelled school for Tuesday.

The following schools will now play on Thursday with the girls beginning at 5:00 p.m. and the boys starting play at 6:15:

Gatesville, China Spring, Connally, Robinson, La Vega, and Salado

The Lorena Leopards, who were supposed to play Rockdale on Tuesday, they will now play on Saturday. Their Friday night was already booked with a game against Academy.

On top of the schedule changes in basketball, National Signing Day which was set to take place on Wednesday is now being pushed back for many schools.

