BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas — For the first time in five years, Bruceville Eddy is under new management. Former Robinson passing game coordinator Kyle Shoppach takes over for J.B. Chaney, who left to become an assistant coach at Holland High School.

The Eagles are coming off a 5-5 season that saw them miss out on the Class 2A playoffs. Shoppach knows the expectations are high every year and this season is no different.

"Not at all and especially with this senior class that we have," said Shoppach. "They have won a lot of football games and we are trying to keep that going for them."

Bruceville Eddy will kick off the 2019 season on the road at Rio Vista on August 30 at 7:30pm.