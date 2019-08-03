WACO, Texas — We know the top two seeds will be either Texas Tech or Kansas State.

We know the bottom two seeds will be either West Virginia or Oklahoma State.

And we know Baylor will sit on the 4 line when it heads to the Big 12 Tournament, likely a lock in the NCAA Tournament coming from a conference which usually sends seven teams.

But there's still plenty on the line when BU heads to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The Bears are on a two-game skid after losing at Kansas State last weekend and falling to Oklahoma State on Senior Night and need a win to get going the right direction, again.

But, Baylor has never won inside, arguably, the most famous arena in the country. An arena in which Kansas has not lost this season.

Kansas is down, that much is known. The Jayhawks will not win at least a share of the conference regular season championship for the first time since Oklahoma State won it in 2004, a season in which the Cowboys went to the Final Four.

The Jayhawks are expected to start four freshmen and a redshirt junior, but he's in the front court. The Bears are expected to start one freshman (Jared Butler), two redshirt sophomores (Mark Vital and Mario Kegler) and two seniors (Makai Mason and King McClure).

So, experience is, theoretically, on the Bears' side, which is probably why junior Freddie Gillespie stated his confidence in Baylor's ability to win at KU this time around.

"It's a special place," Gillespie said. "And something about Allen Fieldhouse makes (Kansas) almost unbeatable, except for this Saturday."

Baylor needs this win for its NCAA Tournament resume, though.

Because, come selection Sunday, depending on the number of upsets we see during Championship Week, which has started and heats up beginning Monday, three things will be glaring at the committee:

A home loss to SWAC foe Texas Southern (19-11) to open the season A home loss to Southland foe Stephen F. Austin (14-15) A home loss to bottom-two Big 12 foe Oklahoma State (11-19)

A win AT Kansas proves the Bears are a team which can match up against anybody. Furthermore, it builds their confidence as they head to face Iowa State in Kansas City, improving their chances to get a conference tournament win over a quality opponent, which would be their third win this season over that quality opponent.

Plus, even though it won't change their seed, it will tie the teams for the third-place finish in the Big 12 regular season.

So, tune in to ESPN Saturday at 1 p.m. If you can't, KCEN Channel 6 will show you how it went down.

Because even though the Big 12 Tournament bracket is set, this game carries an enormous importance.