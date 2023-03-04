'We're going in the right direction. We can only go up from here.' | Women's NCAA Final Four and title game break records

9.9 million viewers tuned in to the Women's basketball NCAA championship game. This marks the most watched college event on ESPN+, ever.

DALLAS — March may be over, but there has been a whole lot of madness.

Big time upsets and buzzer beaters have plagued college basketball, from a South Carolina takedown to the breaking of Women's Final Four records.



We have four teams, 4.5 million average viewers and one NCAA Women's tournament.



"We're going in the right direction," RaShonta LeBlanc, Temple High School girl's basketball coach and former LSU basketball player, said. "We can only go up from here."

It was a game that LeBlanc is all too familiar with.

"Playing in those Final Fours, I didn't get to make it to that championship game, but it's an experience that I wish everybody could experience," LeBlanc said.

During her time at LSU, LeBlanc played in four straight Final Four matchups, never punching a ticket to the title game. On March 2, the curse was finally broken.

"To see that we set that stepping stone for them and for them to bring home that National Championship was amazing," LeBlanc said. "I was yelling and screaming in the house like I was playing in those games."

Iowa's Caitlin Clark scored a Final Four record high 41 points after a 41 point triple double in the Elite Eight.

LSU had a turnaround season for the ages, led by former Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey. Millions of eyes were watching history.

"At the end of the day, we can only go up from here," LeBlanc said. "More people are going to watch; more people are going to be interested. I think it will draw more attention now to the regular season and not just the tournament."

Nearly 10 million fans tuned in to the women's title game. It was the most viewed college event on ESPN+, ever.

People watch powerhouse programs, and these aren't going anywhere.



According to Front Office Sports, 9.9 million eyes on one women's title game is more than the 2021 NBA Finals, the 2023 Sugar Bowl and any Stanley Cup game since 1973.