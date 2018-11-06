WACO, Texas – Baylor women’s tennis finishes the 2017-18 season ranked third regionally in the Oracle/ITA Division I Texas Region Rankings.

Freshman Livia Kraus represents the Bears at 16th in the singles poll, while freshman duo of Dominika Sujova and Giorgia Testa check in at sixth in doubles.

Kraus led the Bears with 25 wins on the season, registering 18 victories in dual match play and seven in tournament action. She finished the season on a nine-match win streak and was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament and Big 12 All-Freshman teams.

Sujova and Testa went 2-1 on the year, competing in doubles together twice in the No. 1 slot and once at the No. 2 position.

Baylor returns seven letterwinners from last year’s squad, which advanced to the second round of the NCAA Championships for the 14th consecutive season. The Bears compiled an 18-14 record, challenging themselves with 20 dual matches against ranked foes, and finished fifth in the Big 12 with a 4-5 mark.

Oracle/ITA Texas Region Rankings

1. Texas

2. Texas Tech

3. Baylor

4. Texas A&M

5. Rice

6. SMU

7. TCU

8. Houston

9. North Texas

10. UTA

