XFL returns to North Texas with Arlington team coached by Bob Stoops

The XFL announced the home cities for the league's eight teams on Sunday. The teams haven't been named yet.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The XFL is returning in 2023, and, of course, North Texas will be in the midst of it all.

The football league, which is now owned by actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson and longtime business partner Dany Garcia, announced on Sunday the home cities for the eight teams competing next year.

The home cities are: Arlington, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Las Vegas, Seattle, St. Louis and Washington, D.C.

Johnson and Garcia were in Arlington at Texas Live! to make the announcements as the league looks to make a strong return in 2023.

The XFL, which was originally founded in 2001 by WWE's Vince McMahon, relaunched in 2020 but had to suspend operations in the middle of its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league went bankrupt soon after and its future was left in limbo.

The league was purchased by Johnson and Garcia in August 2020, breathing new life into the XFL and a chance at more football for fans of the sport.

Although the teams for the re-relaunch of the league haven't been named yet, the XFL did announce the head coaches for the teams.

Longtime Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops, who coached the XFL's Dallas Renegades in 2020, makes his return to coach the Arlington team at Choctaw Stadium, previously Globe Life Park.

NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips makes his return to coaching with the XFL's Houston team, while former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Hines Ward was chosen to coach the San Antonio team.

"For each community to join in the rally cries of their chosen team, to support and lift up these players and their families who would be representing each city… THEIR city… we needed to make sure we were including the most important voices in the room - the fans - when making these decisions," Johnson said in a statement. "We have been working on cool, new logos and innovative uniforms, that match the dynamic and innovative vision of our league. We can’t wait to share in the electrifying excitement from fans once they meet their new 'hometown team.'"