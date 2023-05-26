This former Astros fan favorite just did something not seen in more than 15 years

At 38 years old, the current Miami Marlins first baseman is still making a name for himself.

DENVER — La Piña may not be with the Houston Astros anymore, but he's still finding a way to make baseball history.

So why the big fuss over the triple?

Because the hit gave the 38-year-old Gurriel back-to-back games with a triple, making him the oldest player with triples in consecutive games since 2007.

The last player to do it was another former Astros player, Kenny Lofton, who did it in 2007 for Cleveland. Lofton was 40 years old and in his last MLB season when he accomplished the feat.

The Cuban-born Gurriel is batting .299 for the season with three home runs and 11 RBI.