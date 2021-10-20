Be Lively Ep. 6 | Inner Space Cavern near Austin

In episode 6 of Be Lively, Matt digs back in time and explores the Inner Space Cavern.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — On this episode of Be Lively, I traveled to Georgetown, Texas to dig my way into the Inner Space Cavern.

Well, I didn’t really have to dig, but I did take a brisk walk into the caverns that have existed for 20 million to 25 million years!

The cavern was discovered in 1963 when TXDOT was digging for I-35. It later opened to the public in 1966.

They offer three different tours and a new zipline ride that offers an awesome day trip. They are located just about an hour South of Waco.

The Inner Space Cavern is open every day of the week and closed just for major holidays.

