VIDEO: Watch Suni Lee's winning uneven bar routine, takes home gold

TOKYO, Japan — **Watch Lee's winning uneven bars routine below.**

Leave it to Team USA gymnast Suni Lee to defend the world championship title as she took home the gold Thursday in the women's all-around individual finals.

The 18-year-old from St. Paul, Minnesota -- and the first Hmong American Olympian -- is now the fifth American to win the last five titles, which includes champion Simone Biles.

Biles withdrew from the competitions earlier this week citing mental health issues.

Lee was joined by Phoenix's Jade Carey, who replaced Biles in the individual final competitions. Carey took eighth place.

What helped Lee win gold was nailing her signature uneven bars routine, which you can watch below, scoring an impressive 15.3.

She also earned 13.833 on the balance beam (video also below), as well as a 14.6 on vault.

Lee defeated Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who took the silver, and Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova, who took bronze.

On Tuesday, Lee won a silver medal in the gymnastics team final.

Watch her impressive uneven bars routine below: