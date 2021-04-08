Elon Musk announces Tesla's future humanoid robot

Musk says the Tesla Bot prototype will be unveiled sometime next year.

We all knew it was coming, right?

Two hours into the company's AI Day presentation on Thursday, Elon Musk announced Tesla's latest project – a humanoid robot.

As shock filled the air, what was believed to be the robot prototype slowly made its way to the stage.

Stiff, mechanic movements turned into fluid jazz-hand dance moves before Musk laughed and told the crowd that was a human in a robot suit.

According to the father of X Æ A-Xii, the actual Tesla Bot prototype should be ready by sometime next year.

"With the full self-driving computer, the inference engine on the car, which we will keep evolving obviously ... neuro nets recognizing the world, understanding how to navigate through the world, it kind of makes sense to put that onto a human lifeform," Musk said.

The SpaceX Starbase Factory owner described Tesla Bot as your average friendly robot, who's built to eliminate dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks.

"Say, 'Please pick up that bolt and attach it to the car with that wrench,' and it should be able to do that," Musk said. "'Please go to the store and get me these groceries,' that kind of thing."

Join us to build the future of AI → https://t.co/Gdd4MNet6q pic.twitter.com/86cXMVnJ59 — Tesla (@Tesla) August 20, 2021

It's projected to be 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 125 pounds. It will also be able to carry up to 45 pounds, deadlift 150 pounds, and walk at a speed of 5 mph.

Tesla Bot will have many of the same tools used in Tesla cars: autopilot cameras, a screen for useful information, and a full, self-driving computer.

"Essentially in the future, physical work will be a choice," Musk said. "If you want to do it, you can, but you won't need to do it."

It sounds very similar to the plot of "Wall-E" or "iRobot." But, if you're a little scared this is the beginning of the end-of-the-world robot takeover, Musk has some words of advice.

"Five miles an hour. If you run faster than that, you'll be fine," he said.