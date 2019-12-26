COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Christine Figgener earned her Ph.D. this Fall in Marine Biology from Texas A&M and was named by TIME magazine as a Next Generation Leader.

Figgener shot to global fame when her video, filmed in 2015, showing her removing a plastic straw from the nose of a sea turtle, went viral.

The video, described by TIME as "heart-wrenching," helped to raise awareness of the environmental hazard posed by plastic straws.

The video was accredited for helping start major companies such as Starbucks in refraining from using plastic straws.

Figgener hopes to educate younger generations about the ocean and marine biology, especially young girls.

