City of Killeen prepares for 2024 solar eclipse

On April 8th, 2024, the city of Killeen will experience complete totality for 4 minutes and 16 seconds at 1:36 pm. Here's what the city is doing to prepare.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — Calling all astronomy lovers, let the countdown begin! On April 8th, 2024 a solar eclipse is coming to Central Texas.

It will be a week full of space lovers, families and tourists traveling to the Lone Star State for an up-close look, with the city of Killeen experiencing complete totality.

4 minutes and 16 seconds ... that's how long the 2024 solar eclipse will last in the city of Killeen.

"This is something we have been planning for well over a year," Janell Ford, Executive Director of Communications for the City of Killeen, said. "Actually, last January, around January 2022 is when we started planning for this."



During a total eclipse, the moon lines up perfectly to fully obscure the sun, resulting in "totality."



But what does this mean? Well, let's just say this city is one of the best spots to watch the party in the sky. Thousands will be flooding the area for a front row seat.

"We are expecting tens of thousands of people to come to our city," Ford said. "We have about 160,000 population right now and it is expected to more than double just for that weekend."

Hotels have already reached max capacity and businesses have started prepping for the endless customers heading their way.

"We've held two actually three town halls for the businesses to make sure they are aware of how big a deal this is and how many more customers they will be seeing so they can start preparing now for that influx of people," Ford said. "Those who choose to stay open can make sure they can accommodate all of those visitors."

It will be a week full of booming businesses and watch parties, all for the 2024 solar eclipse.

"Take it all in. It's going to be tough because 4 minutes is going to be short. It's a long period of time, but it's going to seem short," Ford said. "Just make sure you are taking precautions with your eye wear but as long as you are outside in Killeen, you will be good to go."

The City of Killeen has partnered with Central Texas College and the Mayborn Science Theater to hold various events during the week of the solar eclipse for all visitors to enjoy.

For more information on the solar eclipse, you can visit killeentexas.gov.

KCEN Related Stories: