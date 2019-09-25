AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has announced that it is testing a new batch of algae that appears to be similar to the algae that produced toxins back in August.

The City said they noticed a sudden increase in this algae on Tuesday, especially at Red Bud Isle. The City currently tests water and algae on a weekly basis at three locations, and they have detected toxins in algae at Red Bud Isle, Auditorium Shores and Barton Creek.

Prior to the apparent increase in algae, the City said the situation had appeared to be improving, with test results showing no toxins on Sept. 9. They said the second wave of algae is not a surprise due to the persisting heat, less flow through the lakes and the life cycles of algae.

The City has taken new samples and is waiting on the results, but at this time advise pet owners to keep away from Lady Bird Lake.

The City has yet to identify an effective and safe way to deal with the algae, but they said that it will naturally die off as cooler temperatures and higher flows come back with the fall.

