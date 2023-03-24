Heads up! Rare planet alignment days away

Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars will all be visible in the night sky in late March, with the big day on Tuesday, March 28th.

TEXAS, USA — Astronomy fans and stargazers get ready because we're on full blown planet watch!

A rare sighting is coming to Texas, as a large planetary alignment will soon be visible in the nighttime sky.



"We're going to have Jupiter, Mercury, Mars, Venus and Uranus all at a 50 degree angle which is going to be really cool to see," David Lasater, Director of the Miriam West and William Blanton Blakemore Planetarium in Midland, said.

On March 28, it's time to step outside and have a front row seat. How can you see this party in the night sky? Lasater breaks it down.

"So as soon as you go outside look to the west, and you'll be able to see Jupiter and Mercury near the horizon," Lasater said. "Now both Mercury and Uranus are going to be very small so if you don't have a telescope the best way to see it is binoculars, but as far as the rest, Jupiter, Mars and Venus you should be able to see very easily."

To see most of the planets all you have to do is go outside right after sunset, look to the west and tilt your head up. But you better be quick because the show may only last a few hours.

Why is it a big deal? Well, for one planet, this type of sighting is rare.

"It is very, very far out. The distance from Uranus to Saturn is the same from Saturn to the sun roughly," Lasater said. "So we're getting a great opportunity to see some of our outlying neighbors in the solar system with Uranus."

Even if you're not an astronomy buff, this alignment will be a rare sighting in the night sky that all of Texas can see.

"To be able to see all of them in that curve I think really helps people get a size for the solar system, the wonder of our solar system and why astronomy and learning about our solar system is so important," Lasater said.

According to Lasater, there will be several other smaller alignments throughout 2023, one as soon as April, but the next major one is happening in June. So, keep your eyes peeled and heads up!