Here's how to make a pinhole box for safe solar eclipse viewing

​The best way to view the eclipse is with NASA-approved solar viewing glasses but there are other ways to see the eclipse safely.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is buzzing with excitement as the annular solar eclipse is expected to give residents a spectacular show in the sky on Oct. 14.

The best way to view the eclipse is with NASA-approved solar viewing glasses but there are other ways to see the eclipse safely. Here's how to make a solar eclipse pinhole box, which can be a fun project for the whole family.

You will need

A box (can be a cereal box, shoe box, any small box works!)

Aluminum foil

White paper

Tape

Scissors

How to make the box

Trace the bottom of the box of cereal on a piece of paper and cut the paper out.

Tape it to the inside of the bottom of the box; the white bottom will make seeing the sun a little bit easier.

Cut two holes into the top of the box. Keep one hole just big enough for your eye to see through.

Wrap the other hole with aluminum foil and poke a hole through it. The sun will shine through this side; you will be able to see it through the other side - the open viewing hole.

Turn your back to the sun, and let it shine through the poked hole.

Annularity in Corpus Christi at about 11:55 a.m. and will last about 5 minutes, but a partial eclipse will be viewable from about 10:26 a.m. to 1:38 p.m.