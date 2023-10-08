Here's when you have the best chance to spot Starlink satellites over Corpus Christi

The satellites are over Corpus Christi more than you might think, but visibility may not be great every time they pass.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have recently spotted a bright string of lights moving across the sky, you were likely watching a Starlink satellite train moving through its orbit.

Starlink, the Elon Musk broadband internet company, operates with a large network of low-orbit satellites, many of which are routinely visible from Earth during nighttime hours.

Findstarlink.com, a website that tracks when the satellites will be visible in various locations, including when you'll be able to see the brightest lights in the sky above, said the following is the next time residents of Corpus Christi will have a chance to the string of lights:

Good visibility

September 8 at 8:17 p.m. (BRIGHT)

Look from NORTHWEST to EAST

Average visibility

September 8 at 8:38 p.m. (DIM)

Look from NORTHWEST to SOUTH

September 9 at 6:08 a.m. (DIM)

Look from WEST to NORTHEAST

September 10 at 6:01 a.m. (DIM)

Look from NORTHWEST to SOUTHEAST

September 11 at 5:53 a.m. (DIM)

Look from NORTHWEST to SOUTHEAST

September 12 at 5:44 a.m. (DIM)

Look from WEST to SOUTHEAST

The satellites under the "average visibility" section may not be easy to see. It is suggested you look for the satellites under the "good visibility" section. Clouds will also affect whether someone will be able to see the lights or not.

What is Starlink?

Starlink uses a network of more than 2,000 satellites orbiting Earth more than 340 miles up. The company is continuing to launch satellites in batches as part of its goal of providing high-speed broadband internet around the world, particularly places with poor connectivity.

The satellites have played a role in keeping Ukrainians connected to the internet since the Russian invasion of the country. Last February, Musk sent truckloads of equipment to Ukraine to allow people there to use the satellite-based internet service even as Russian forces cut off other internet access.

The system was also used in Tonga after a huge volcanic eruption and tsunami severed a crucial undersea cable, cutting off its main internet connection for weeks.