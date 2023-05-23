Warning for Parents: Watch the scrolling this summer

Scrolling for too long can have negative side effects to the health of children and young adults.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — It might be a good idea to stop the scrolling this summer, especially for children and young adults.

The US Surgeon General put new findings out, advising families the effects social media has on youth mental health.

Dr. Amy Mersiovsky, Chair of the Department of Nursing at A&M University of Central Texas, said more social media use is being linked to mental health issues in children.

"More kids are having attention problems, depression, and anxiety," Mersiovsky said.

According to the US Surgeon General, 95% of children 13 to 17 report using a social media platform.

Among this group, Mersiovsky said they're spending three and a half hours on these platforms, when they should only be using 30-minutes.

Some families are already ditching the screens in Central Texas.

"I don't really have any social media at all," 16-year-old Dayla Collins said. "Social media tries to make everyone look the same."

Dayla added that being off of her phone allows her time to enjoy what's around her, not worry about how she looks, and she appreciates who she is more.

Her mother, Doree Collins, has really pushed for her family of six to stay off the screens.

"It's really hard to get them off in the beginning," Doree said.

Her biggest struggle was with her now 20-year-old. The family had already introduced electronics to him, so when they wanted to take them away, it was that much harder.

"But it's up to the parents to make that decision," she added.

Her family made a choice. They would restrict or totally take away screens for their four kids. Ever since, she said they've been great.

Doree hears other parents talk about how well her children speak and how engaged they are with others.

"We know kids have said, they come off social media and feel more socially awkward," Mersiovsky said,

Mersiovsky added that the use of social media can also hurt a child's ability to form relationships in person.

The study from the US Surgeon General also points out that there are some positives to social media use.

A little over half of adolescents report that social media helps them feel more accepted, 71% feel they have a place to show their creative side, while 80% feel more connected to what’s going on in their friends’ lives.

This connection isn't one Doree and Dayla have any interest in. They see the importance of replacing an I-pad with a book.

"If that phone or what ever device I use, if it's distracting me from my goals I don't think I'd get on it," Dayla said.

Dayla plans to use her time over the summer at her mother's summer camp at Cultivate in Temple.

Cultivate and the Unincluded Club pushes children to be outside and learn in a hands on way.