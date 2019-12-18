Verizon customers across the country are reporting issues Wednesday morning, in particular when it comes to calling land lines.

Some police departments have warned residents about the issue, but they say 911 services should still work for emergency purposes.

Other attempts to call landline numbers result in a voice prompt that says, "All circuits are busy, please try your call again later."

Downdetector.com shows the largest outages in California, Kansas, D.C. and New York. Customers in Houston are also impacted, however.

The issue was first reported around 3:30 a.m. Central time. As of 5 a.m. it was still ongoing.

Verizon's Support Twitter account acknowledged an outage issue for some customers but did not offer further details.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

WKYC in Ohio contributed to this story

