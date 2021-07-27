18-year-old dies in head-on crash, 1 seriously injured

Kenly Parish Riney was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Sunday, July 25.

An 18-year old was killed in a head-on collision she reportedly crashed into another vehicle on SH-16 over the weekend, according to Texas DPS.

On Sunday, Kenli Parish Riney, the driver of the Ford, left the southbound lane and crossed into the path of the Toyota, resulting in a collision, according to the investigation. Parish was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple by Hamilton EMS with serious injuries.

No other information was released at this time.