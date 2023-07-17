Two killed in rollover crash near Killeen identified as local teens

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the victims were 18 and 17-years-old.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety identified one of two people killed in a rollover crash in Killeen as 18-year-old Nakoda Layton Cheyenne and a 17-year-old girl whose name was not released.

The two teens were not wearing seatbelts, according to DPS. They were thrown from their vehicle when it rolled on I-14 early Monday morning. DPS said it happened just before 1 a.m. near mile marker 278 in the eastbound lane near Central Texas College.

DPS said they were in a gray 2006 Dodge Ram when Cheyenne went off the roadway, and crashed into an embankment, causing the truck to roll over.

Cheyenne and the girl died at the scene, DPS said.

No other information was released. DPS said the investigation would continue.