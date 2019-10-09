ROBINSON, Texas —

A man was killed Monday in a crash on US-77 near Robinson.

A semi-truck driver, 73-year-old Michael Nelson, was traveling along US 77 near FM 2643 around 6:40 a.m. when the tire of the truck blew out, the Texas Department of Safety said. Nelson lost control, swerved into oncoming traffic, and crashed head-on into a Ford SUV. The truck kept going, rolled over, and burst into flames, investigators said.

Nelson was killed.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the a hospital in critical condition.

