AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers accused of failing to yield in crashes which involve injuries will have to appear in court instead of just paying a fine, according to the Austin Transportation Department.

Prior to the announcement, drivers accused of failing to yield causing bodily injury could pay a ticket online or at a ticket window at the Municipal Court.

According to the City, drivers who are cited by Austin police for failing to yield causing bodily injury will now be required to appear in court to have their case reviewed by a prosecutor.

Fines for failing to yield causing bodily injury may be up to $4,000, city officials said.

“Failure to yield is one of the top four contributing factors in serious injury and fatal crashes in Austin” said Robert Spillar, Director of Austin Transportation. “Last year, failure to yield was a contributing factor in 16% of fatal and serious injury crashes. Crashes of all types caused by failure to yield forever change the lives of the people involved, as well as their family members and friends."

The change comes as a part of the City's Vision Zero program, which continues its focus on impacting driver behaviors that can lead to serious injury or death.

