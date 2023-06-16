Wrong-way wreck sends car off overpass on North Loop

Police said the woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following the wrong-way crash.

HOUSTON — A woman is fighting for her life after her car fell more than 20 feet off an overpass in a wrong-way crash early Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

This happened at 1:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 near the 610 North Loop.

Police said the woman was the wrong-way driver and stopped in the middle of two moving lanes of traffic on the North Loop when an 18-wheeler slammed into her sending the car flying.

The car plummeted 18 feet landing into brushes and trees. First responders had to cut her from the mangled car.

Houston police believe she had been driving the wrong way from downtown and was headed west in the eastbound lanes of the North Loop when the big rig driver spotted her. However, he told police he tried but couldn’t stop in time and crashed into her black-colored sedan.

Police said it’s still unclear if she was intoxicated.

The connector ramp between the Loop and 290 will remain closed until the investigation is wrapped up.

A hazmat crew is cleaning up the oil spill from the 18-wheeler, so the morning commute will be impacted.

