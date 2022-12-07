Texas DPS respond to Coryell crash, one woman dead

McCrone, according to Texas DPS, was traveling northbound in a 2003 Ford Ranger on FM 1829.

Brooke Rene Lovelady-McCrone, 52, died after her car crashed into a bar ditch Monday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

McCrone, according to Texas DPS, was traveling northbound in a 2003 Ford Ranger on FM 1829 above the speed limit. Her car lost control colliding into a fence and overturning in a ditch.

Texas DPS wants to remind drivers to always wear a seatbelt. Wearing a seatbelt reduces the risk of serious bodily injury or death when involved in a crash, according to Texas DPS.