Dean Avenue in Killeen to close early next week for sewer work

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen said Dean Avenue, from 4th Street to 2nd Street, will be closed to through traffic early next week for repairs in the area.

The street will be closed on Monday, Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, the city said. All lanes will reopen after normal business hours.

Sanitary sewer services are being repaired in the area and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work, the city said. All traffic will be detoured around the work site during work hours.