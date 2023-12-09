FM 817 closes for inspections

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced the temporary closure FM 817 (Waco Road/Charter Oak Drive) at the Leon River bridge for scheduled inspections. The closure is set to take place on Monday, Sept. 18.

The closure and work will be performed throughout the day starting at 8:30 a.m. The work is expected to span throughout the day, impacting commuters and travelers in the area. Motorists are strongly advised to seek alternative routes during this time and to exercise caution when navigating the area.