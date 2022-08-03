As gas prices continue to rise, here are ways to save at the pump

With gas prices at record highs, what are the best ways to save at the pump

WACO, Texas — Gas prices are the hottest subject in the country right now. Gas is reaching prices unseen since 2008 in different parts of the country and even here in Central Texas.

"When we talk about the national gas prices average according to AAA we've reached an all-time high at four dollars and 17 cents across the country for the average," AAA spokesperson Joshua Zuber said. "That beats the previous record of four dollars and eleven cents also set back on July 20008."

And as these prices climb higher and higher, Zuber says the deciding factor seems to be the Russia-Ukraine conflict overseas.

"The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has really driven up the price of crude oil, a lot of uncertainty about the supply there."

Back home, the effects of the conflict there permeate through the country. Gas prices aren't just high, they're beyond concerning. Waco resident Ed Graham says there's not much to do other than pay or don't drive.

"What can you do about it? There's no consumer watch people that you can call there's nobody you can complain to," said Graham. "Either you pay it or you run out of gas."

There are however apps you can download to your phone that can tell you where the cheapest gas in your area is located.

Gayle McKee, another Waco area resident, says she looks on Gas Buddy to find the best price before leaving her house.

"I've been kind of driving around today," said McKee. "I use the Gas Buddy app, so I've been checking prices and confirming whether or not prices are right."

Gas Buddy is one of a few apps that tracks prices. 7-Eleven has an app, Costco, Sam's Club and others can help find deals as well as offer rewards for using their apps.

Stores like Walmart and H-E-B are offering rewards programs to help save on gas as well.

It is important to watch for suspicious gas gouging activity as well. Instances of gas stations raising prices illegally amidst the current high prices.

McKee says she hasn't noticed such activity but also adds that it does not necessarily mean it is not happening. There have been no reported instances of gouging, but if you notice gas gouging going on report it to the attorney general.