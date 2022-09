Waco Fire and the HazMat Team are currently operating on the gas line, according to The Waco Fire Twitter.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — The videos above and below are previous segments on HazMat situations in Central Texas.

The Waco Fire Department is reporting a struck natural gas line in the 100 Block of Garrison Street.

Waco Fire and the HazMat Team were reportedly operating on the gas line around 1:38 pm, according to The Waco Fire Twitter.

6 News will keep you updated as more information is provided.

More on KCENtv.com: