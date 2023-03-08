Head-on collision claims two lives south of Walnut Springs

WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas — Two Central Texas residents were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Aug. 12, at 4:24 p.m. on State Highway 144, just 1.9 miles south of Walnut Springs.
The victims were identified as 48-year-old Melissa Erin Hames, of Granbury, and 69-year-old Wilson Antonio Jimenez, from Dallas. Investigators say Hames was behind the wheel of a 2000 Chevrolet pick-up, driving southbound on SH 144. Jimenez was driving a 2002 Toyota passenger car in the northbound lane.
According to investigators, the pick-up driven by Hames crossed over the center double yellow lines, directly into the path of the oncoming Toyota. Both drivers were killed.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating into the circumstances that led to this crash.