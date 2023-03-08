Head-on collision claims two lives south of Walnut Springs

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a fatality crash south of Walnut Springs

WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas — Two Central Texas residents were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Aug. 12, at 4:24 p.m. on State Highway 144, just 1.9 miles south of Walnut Springs.

The victims were identified as 48-year-old Melissa Erin Hames, of Granbury, and 69-year-old Wilson Antonio Jimenez, from Dallas. Investigators say Hames was behind the wheel of a 2000 Chevrolet pick-up, driving southbound on SH 144. Jimenez was driving a 2002 Toyota passenger car in the northbound lane.

According to investigators, the pick-up driven by Hames crossed over the center double yellow lines, directly into the path of the oncoming Toyota. Both drivers were killed.