Head-on collision on FM 116 claims life of Lampasas resident

Texas DPS responded to a report of a two vehicle crash south of Copperas Cove

A Central Texas man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that took place on Aug. 12 just after midnight along FM 116, just miles south of Copperas Cove in Coryell County, Texas.

Bernard Christian Uhler II, a 48-year-old resident of Lampasas, was identified as the driver of a 2007 BMW passenger car. Uhler was driving southbound on FM 116 when investigators say he crossed the center turn lane and entered the northbound lane. Police say his car collided head-on with a 2023 Toyota pickup, driven by a 48-year-old man from Copperas Cove.

The impact of the collision caused the Toyota pickup to burst into flames. The driver and a passenger managed to escape the burning wreckage with only minor injuries.

Uhler did not survive the collision. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Frank Price.